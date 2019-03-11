Jacob du Plessis, from Vyeboom in Villiersdorp, was crowned the 2019 champion at the 9th annual Giant Pumpkin Festival in Heidelberg for his pumpkin weighing in at 601.8kg. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – At a South African record-breaking weight of 613kg, Peet Joubert claimed first place at the Livingseeds Giant Pumpkin competition at the Walkerville Agricultural Show in Gauteng at the weekend. Joubert’s pumpkin was an outright winner, with his closest competitor on the day displaying a pumpkin of a mere 357.5kg. Livingseeds.co.za sponsored R15 000 for first place, with Fastway Couriers sponsoring an additional R15 000.

Joubert is new to pumpkin growing and said this was one of the most stressful things he has accomplished. These pumpkins grow at such a rapid rate that one can see them gaining between 25 and 30kg in a single day.

With an average growing period of between 70 and 80 days, an immense amount of attention is required to ensure that nothing goes wrong with such a prized pumpkin.

Joubert estimates he spent at least two hours a day tending to his pumpkin, with the December period seeing about five hours a day of love and attention being poured into his giant.

Two young friends, Johan du Plessis and Ruan Maritz, fielded three impressive pumpkins this year, with a personal best pumpkin of 212.5kg.

This is the second year that they have dominated the junior category, having cleaned up in every position last year as well.

Closer to home, it was third time lucky for Jacob du Plessis, of Villiersdorp, who was crowned the 2019 champion at the ninth annual Giant Pumpkin Festival in Heidelberg at the weekend with a pumpkin weighing in at an astonishing 601.8kg.

“The furthest I have come in the competition before was in 2017 when I came fourth with a pumpkin of over 300kg. I knew my pumpkin was a contender for one of the top three places but was still surprised when it came out tops. It’s third time lucky, ” said Du Plessis.

The two-day Pumpkin Festival is a one-of-a-kind event with a variety of stalls and activities for the entire family, including an MTB race, trail run, golf competition, bowling competition, 4x4 challenge, potjiekos competition, fun fair and live music.

Second and third place went to husband and wife duo Piet and Elizna Lotz, from Riversdale, with pumpkins weighing 510.6kg and 460.8kg respectively. The winning pumpkin was grown from pumpkin seeds specially harvested from one of last year’s biggest pumpkins at the Heidelberg Giant Pumpkin Competition.

Along with the sought-after title, Du Plessis received R17 500 in cash.

Second and third place received R8 000 and R4 000 respectively. Additional prizes were also awarded for the prettiest and ugliest pumpkins.

In keeping with Heidelberg’s strong community spirit, all proceeds from the festival will be ploughed back into the town.

Cape Times