78% of Western Cape motorists have already renewed driving licences as deadline looms

CAPE TOWN - Motorists have been urged to make use of the two weeks left before the driving licence renewal extension expires at the end of March. Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell said, so far, 78% of Western Cape motorists had renewed their driving licences.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula extended Direction 6 of the Transport Directions to March 31. This grace period covered all documents which expired in the period of March 26, 2020 to August 31, 2021. “Of the 327 295 driving licences from the Western Cape that should have been renewed from August 2021, 255 551 have been renewed, leaving 71 744 to be renewed.

“This means 78.1% motorists have renewed their licences for the period under review,” Mitchell said. He said he wrote to Mbalula in January to request a further extension to the validity period of learners’ licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits. “While I have not received a formal response to date.

“I welcome the news that the card machine has been repaired and is operating again. “However, I strongly believe that Mbalula needs to explain in detail what needs to be done should people not receive their licence cards on time. “I encourage all Western Cape drivers to make use of the remaining two weeks to make use of the 61 driving licence testing centres in the province in order to avoid last minute rush and long queues,” Mitchell said.

