‘7de Laan’ forced to suspend all operations because of SABC’s non-payment

The cast of popular Afrikaans soapie, “7de Laan”, were hit with another gut-punch after they were informed via WhatsApp on Sunday morning production of the show would be suspended due to the SABC’s financial constraints. In a post on social media, Denver Vraagom, known for his role as Sheldon on the soapie and married to Ingrid Paulus who plays Vanessa, posted a letter they had received, informing them of the immediate suspension.

“And there you have it! Via WhatsApp on a Sunday morning. Time for Ingrid Paulus and myself to move on! The disrespect, the way it’s done! Oh well…” read Vraagom’s post. In the letter, with a Danie Odendaal Produksies letterhead, staff were informed they would also not receive payment for the period of suspension.

“This letter serves to inform you that management has made a decision to suspend the normal 7de Laan operations with immediate effect due to insufficient funds to maintain salaries and other operational requirements. “The broadcaster has been struggling to make the necessary payments timely to the production and making it difficult to maintain the daily production requirements. “You are not required to be at the production studios until further notice.

“Management will communicate as soon as possible of when you can resume with your normal duties. “Please also be reminded that the principle of no work no pay applies as per the contractual terms and conditions. “Your continued commitment to the production under such difficulties is appreciated,” the letter read.

The communication to staff comes just weeks after the announcement that “7de Laan” would not be returning for another season after 23 years on air. Season 24 comes to an end in December. An online petition, calling for the SABC to “reconsider the decision and renew 7de Laan” has garnered just under 33 000 signatures.