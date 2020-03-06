80 buses to be leased by Prasa to transport Central line train commuters

Cape Town – Eighty buses will be bought and leased by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to transport affected Central Line rail commuters in the next four months. The buses are part of a three-phase recovery project that was launched by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, his deputy, Dikeledi Magadzi, and Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo at the Langa train station yesterday. Mpondo said they submitted a business case to Treasury for funds. “We understand the frustrations experienced. It is well understood that commuters now need to pay more for transport and take two or more modes to get to their destinations. "We have considered an interim solution in the form of 80 buses that will be made available from July 2020.

“This mode of transport can service about 5 000 passengers per hour in the short term. The buses will be picking up and dropping off commuters at the various stations.

"We will engage with everyone in the transport industry including the taxi industry about this. More details of this process will be announced,” said Mpondo.

The central corridor, which services about 45% of Prasa’s passengers in the Western Cape has been closed since October last year due to extensive vandalism.

The line, which will cost the parastatal R1.4bn to repair, is expected to be up and running again on a limited service between Cape Town and Philippi stations in September.

“This minimum train service entails having a manual train and authorisation. We are looking at having about 10 train sets back in service. This amounts to about 62 train trips per day. The travel time will be about 60 minutes,” said Mpondo.

He said a full service would be conducted between Cape Town, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha by April where train movements would be controlled by a new signalling system involving 33 train sets.

Mbalula said: “Prasa has been broken over time. People’s money that was meant for upgrades, maintenance, more trains and general operations was stolen.

“We cannot be a society that is defined by looting and theft of state resources, depriving our people of their services while others enjoy ill-gotten wealth. We will fix this entity and get back our trains.”

Meanwhile, the City said it had made the decision to disconnect some Prasa services because the parastatal had repeatedly failed to pay municipal rates and services debts of approximately R114 million to the City, of which R98m was in arrears.

If payment is not received today, services will be disconnected on Monday.

