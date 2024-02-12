86 financial misconduct cases blight department, says union

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has called for an urgent intervention at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) after it emerged that 86 financial misconduct cases had been reported in the span of four years. The cases, which reportedly resulted in financial losses exceeding R2 billion, were among a number of grievances raised by the union during a picket at the DFFE Cape Town office last week.

Nupsaw provincial manager Vuyani Shwane said: “The catalysts precipitating our call to action are multifaceted. “The director-general and minister’s inability to hold certain senior managers accountable and lack of consequence management implementation despite completion of several forensic investigation reports underscore a troubling injustice. “The failure from the offices of the minister and DG to take action despite being appraised of several reports implicating staff at senior management levels demonstrates a lack of appetite to instil discipline.

“The lack of consequence management concerning 86 misconduct cases that resulted in financial losses exceeding R2bn between the 2017/18 and 2020/21 financial years demands immediate and resolute action and financial recovery.” DFFE employee Msimelelo Mdlele, who has worked for the department for more than 20 years, said other issues related to working conditions at DFFE buildings “We have buildings at the fishing harbour that are dilapidated. There are holes in the walls and roofs, and it leaks during winter months.”