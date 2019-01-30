File picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – More young people are getting involved in charity and giving back to their communities. And nine in 10 South Africans did something charitable last year, according to the annual Giving Report.

The report, released yesterday, was commissioned by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) Southern Africa, an international charity that helps people and companies to give worldwide.

About 88% of South Africans did something charitable, such as giving money to a non-profit organisation, volunteering at their local church or sponsoring someone in the last 12 months. Around eight in 10 (80%) did something charitable within the last four weeks, the report said.

CAF Southern Africa chief executive Gill Bates said it was exciting to see that South Africans were involved in charitable activities, “whether that’s by donating money or volunteering for a cause they care about”.

“Some 80% of those surveyed say that non-profits have had a positive influence on South Africa as a whole, with 82% agreeing that’s the case for their local communities, too,” she said.

Bates said there was a spike in the number of young people giving back, which was exciting to see.

“This rises among young people aged 18-24, with 87% positive about the impact that NPOs have had on their local communities.

"Ultimately, this bodes well for the future of civil society in South Africa, with millions of young people so inspired and committed to enact real change.

“In total, 66% of people have volunteered in the past 12 months; that’s up from 61% the year before.

“In addition to volunteering, two-thirds of people have taken part in a civic activity in the past 12 months, in particular signing a petition and taking part in a local consultation.”

The report found that giving money was the most common form of donation, with 73% employing this method.

Among those who donated money in the last 12 months, the typical total amount given over the period was R1200, while the average donation was R2 800.

Those who made donations in the last four weeks typically gave a total amount of R500, while the average amount donated was higher, at R1 558. These have all remained similar to the amounts recorded in 2017.