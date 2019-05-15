File Image: IOL

Eight people appeared in court briefly yesterday on charges of public violence and incitement to commit violence following unrest in Grabouw. Another suspect would appear in court on June 18, police said.

The arrests were made during protests in the Grabouw area on Monday, where residents allegedly participated in a labour dispute strike with Oak Valley Wine Estate.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “A total of nine people were arrested (on Monday) in Grabouw, one for incitement to commit violence and eight for public violence.

“The 57-year-old suspect who was arrested for incitement to commit violence was warned to make a court appearance in Grabouw in June. He has subsequently been released,” said Traut.

Police were still deployed in the Grabouw area to monitor any protests and maintain law and order in the area, after more reports of protests and stone throwing along the N2 yesterday morning, he added.

Theewaterskloof Municipality mayor Christelle Vosloo appealed to residents to avoid further unrest.

Vosloo said she “spoke to the SAPS, community members and related role-players about the effects that the labour unrest has on Grabouw communities and the N2”.

“It is important that our children attend school, that any form of intimidation in the broader community must be stopped and that businesses must be allowed to trade normally,” said Vosloo.

Last week, hundreds of workers at the Oak Valley Farm Company in Grabouw embarked on a legal strike after a breakdown in wage and other negotiations.

Workers at the farm are demanding, among others, a R250 daily wage as well as suitable accommodation.

