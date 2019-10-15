Cape Town – The Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) Campaign will from today argue in the Western Cape High Court that the City's decision to rezone pieces of the PHA from horticultural use to urban development should be reviewed and set aside.
Thousands of housing units and shopping malls are among the proposed developments which the PHA Campaign has argued would put the City's breadbasket at risk.
The campaign and farmer Nazeer Sonday are the two applicants in the case. The 13 respondents include MECs and their departments as well as the City.
James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, said on Tuesday: "The province is in court defending the process whereby it made a decision relating to potential development in a small section of the PHA only…
"The province’s main goal is also to protect and look after the PHA farming area. Not a centimetre of land currently being used for farming in the PHA area is at risk of being taken over by the current developments under consideration. This includes Mr Sonday’s land."