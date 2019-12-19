90 000 litres of water delivered to drought-stricken Karoo









The water was sent to replenish water reservoirs in in Ladismith and Zoar, two communities in the Kannaland municipal area. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The Western Cape Department of Local Government, through the disaster management centre, has arranged for the delivery of 90 000 litres of water to the drought-affected region in the Karoo. The water was sent to replenish water reservoirs in in Ladismith and Zoar, two communities in the Kannaland municipal area, the department said on Thursday. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell says the intervention was done to address short-term demand challenges, to ensure the communities don’t run out of drinking water. “These areas rely on boreholes to fill reservoirs and the boreholes struggle to keep up during period of high demand like the holiday season. Accordingly, we have made the arrangements to assist the towns.” Bredell says the department also transported water to Prince Albert and Laingsburg and arranged for 2 000 units of 5-litre bottles of drinking water for the Central Karoo to be kept on site in case of emergency.

“The water is transported in three 30 000-litre tankers which were kindly provided by Coca-Cola, with us paying for the cost of use.

"We want to thank the company for their help. These ongoing challenges are best resolved by getting multiple stakeholders on board and working together.”

Bredell says the following towns have been characterised as most vulnerable in terms of short-term water shortages for the rest of the high-demand period: Beaufort West, Merweville, Prince Albert, Laingsburg, Ladismith, Zoar, Calitzdorp, Herbertsdale and Buisplaas (close to Mossel Bay).

“In addition we call on the public to take notice of the continuing challenges in some areas of the province and to use water responsibly over the festive period.”

Cape Times