Cape Town – The Western Cape Department of Local Government, through the disaster management centre, has arranged for the delivery of 90 000 litres of water to the drought-affected region in the Karoo.
The water was sent to replenish water reservoirs in in Ladismith and Zoar, two communities in the Kannaland municipal area, the department said on Thursday.
Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell says the intervention was done to address short-term demand challenges, to ensure the communities don’t run out of drinking water.
“These areas rely on boreholes to fill reservoirs and the boreholes struggle to keep up during period of high demand like the holiday season. Accordingly, we have made the arrangements to assist the towns.”
Bredell says the department also transported water to Prince Albert and Laingsburg and arranged for 2 000 units of 5-litre bottles of drinking water for the Central Karoo to be kept on site in case of emergency.