90 nabbed by Copperheads for cable, metal theft in a year









Cable theft is arguably one of the biggest threats to the local economy, safety and security and residents’ quality of life, the City said. Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Metal Theft Unit (MTU), dubbed the Copperheads, have arrested 90 suspects for cable and metal theft in the last financial year. A further 22 arrests have been made in the first quarter of the current financial year, the City said in a statement on Tuesday. Items confiscated during the same 15-month period include: * 85 kilograms of cast iron drain covers and frames * 11 gully grids

* 11.1 kilograms of telecommunication cable (66 metres)

* 288.5 kilograms of copper cable (665 metres)

Much of their efforts are centred around a list of the most prolific hot spots across the metropole.

On the list are areas like Bishop Lavis, Bloekombos, Claremont, Eastridge, Elsies River, Harare – Khayelitsha, Kalksteenfontein, Kensington, Kraaifontein, Kuilsriver, Lentegeur, Maitland, Manenberg, Nyanga, Newlands, Ottery, Philippi East, Ravensmead, Rondebosch, Salt River and Stellenbosch Arterial.

"The unit was initially established to curb the theft of City infrastructure, but their scope has broadened as the metal and cable theft problem has grown, and very often the officers recover infrastructure belonging to state-owned enterprises as well as private sector companies," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"Two years ago, they also had their powers extended in terms of the Second Hand Goods Act, which allowed for the inspection of scrap metal dealers and bucket shops, and of course we have seen the introduction of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act which introduced the option of harsher sentences for cable thieves.

"It’s not always smooth sailing though. A key challenge is keeping track of cases once they’re handed over to the criminal justice system.

"So we are not able to say with certainty how many convictions there are as a result of the unit’s interventions. In addition, the unit receives numerous requests to escort and protect maintenance teams in high-risk areas, as they too have become targets.

"What is means is fewer planned operations for the Copperheads."

Apart from electricity disruptions, it also affects the functioning of critical infrastructure like trains, internet access, closed-circuit television networks and even services at clinics and libraries.

"With copper selling for around R80 a kilogram, it’s easy to see why it remains such a big problem. While there have been moves to curb these acts of sabotage, far more is needed if we are to make a meaningful difference.

"Our officers can only be in so many places at any given time, so we appeal to the community to be our eyes and ears and to help bring those responsible to book," said Smith.

Members of the public who have information about cable or metal theft, or illegal scrap metal dealers, are encouraged to report it to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by calling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or to the South African Police Service.