New Year's baby girl Leah Milan Sampson with her mother, Leazel Sampson of Elsies River, at Tygerberg Hospital. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A total of 98 new mothers rang in 2019 with little bundles of joy, giving birth to New Year’s babies across the province. A total of 50 boys and 48 girls were born between midnight and 3pm yesterday. The first baby boy was born five seconds after midnight at the Mitchells Plain Hospital, weighing 3.5kg and measuring 49cm in length.

Baby number two arrived at Paarl Hospital at 12.29am, weighing 2.98g and 52cm length.

The third baby boy was delivered at the George Hospital at 12.52am, at 1.91g and 48cm in length. The hospital was one of the busiest, with 15 babies delivered: eight boys and seven girls.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited Tygerberg Hospital where Zintle Mtshaza gave birth to her son, Liqhawe Mtshaza, one of two babies born at the facility when the MEC stopped by.

“I am very happy that he is here and healthy. We were referred from Khayelitsha because the baby had a low heart rate and was under distress; he had to be born via C-section,” Mtshaza said.

Home Affairs district manager Bongiwe Sakawuli said they were expecting at least one more baby to be born at Tygerberg later in the day, adding that they unfortunately lost a set of twins that were stillborn.

Mbombo congratulated the new moms and reminded them of the importance of registering their babies within 30 days. “I wish them the best with raising these little ones. They are in their most vulnerable stage.”

Mbombo was accompanied by Home Affairs Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan.

“Since the partnership between the departments of Home Affairs and Health, birth registration figures have improved. But we are still finding children that are not being registered within the first 30 days.

"The worst fate for any child is to be without a name and to be without an identity, so we stress to parents to register their children,” Chohan said.