The case study by Fran Heathcote and Professor Geoff Bick beat 27 entries from Australia, France, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the US.
“Drink The Duchess: Marketing challenges and opportunities encountered when SMEs internationalise”, looked at the success story of South African entrepreneurs, Johannes le Roux and Inus Smuts, who, within two years of launching their product, The Duchess (a non-alcoholic gin and tonic drink), branched out internationally and won two awards.
Heathcote, an MBA student at the time of working on the teaching case, said she was elated by the win.
“It is just such a great story, about two South African homeboytjies and their incredible success. It is local and lekker and it promotes South Africa in an extremely positive way,” Heathcote said.