A Khayelitsha mom and her struggle to find shelter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Khayelitsha mother Nyameka Mantambo spent Women’s Day wondering whether her five children will have a place to sleep and where their next meal would come from. The 34-year-old unemployed mother, her youngest child a year and six months old, was among the first people sleeping on an open field in April. Her eldest child is 11 years old. The piece of land along Baden Powell Drive near Makhaza was later named Empolweni informal settlement in April following violent clashes between residents and City law enforcement officials. The Western Cape High Court found the City’s actions unlawful and unconstitutional, ordering the rebuilding of 49 structures. However, Mantambo was left puzzled when her name did not make it to the list. South Africa - Cape Town - 16 April - 2020 - Nyameka Mantambo 34 with her son Luyolo 4 sitting infront of the tents that were provided by the Gift of the Givers as shelters,since her material was demolished and taken by the City of Cape Law Enforcement and Anti land Invasion unit.They have since won their case at the Westen Cape High Court and will be able to build their shacks again.The only challenge now is that her name was not on the original 49 list of people presented before the court and she is getting some sob-stories from the leaders.photographer Phando Jikelo/african News Agency(ANA) Despite her building material being confiscated and never returned after law enforcement officers removed the structures, she remained hopeful that the community committee facilitating the court process would attend to her situation.

They were promised that the list of 49 would be temporary, she said.

“I was told that there was an urgency to get the names to court and we will get a place to stay when things are sorted,” said Mantambo.

Their situation worsened. She and other women continued to stay on the field for about a week, making fires to keep warm at night until a non profit organisation donated food parcels and tents. She claimed some community leaders interfered with the process and only gave the donated food and tents to those close to them.

“We are sleeping here, making fire day and night to keep warm, but in the morning when food donations come, we are overlooked. Food is given to friends, just like these tents.

“These tents are supposed to be ours and the people who are claiming them have proper houses. They are not in desperate need but opportunists.”

She was forced to look for a place of her own due to expensive rent and thought things would change for the better when she decided to join those desperately looking for a place of their own.

Allegations of poor people being made to pay R1500 for a plot have also surfaced.

“I do not have money to pay.

“I know that some of these leaders have more than one shack and renting them out. I could not afford to pay for a plot, and I missed out.

“The fact that I had five children did not matter. These people are looking after their interest. They even lied, and said they were looking for me, but they did not,” she said.

Ward councillor Xolani Ngwekazi said he was aware of allegations of being made to pay R1500 for a plot.

“This is not the first time this happening. Even before the lockdown, this was brought to my attention, but when I tried to make a follow up, no one wanted to speak.

“The people who are doing this are known by the community, but the same community is protecting them, and that does not make sense at all.

“Poor people are being taken advantage of by these greedy, selfish and corrupt individuals who illegally give people plots and make them pay.

“On the matter of tents, I have been receiving a lot of complaints from residents, but when I ask the accused, they deny everything,” said Ngwekazi.

Community leader Vuyani Madikane said the leadership he was part of was not involved in these activities.

“There is no way we could betray our people. We fought together for the land. The leadership that I work with will never be involved in such activities, and if there is anyone who knows people who take advantage of the poor, people should come and address the matter, then we will call that individual or group into order.

“We have about five or six people who have not yet got a place to stay here, who were part of us from day one, and that is what we are working on. People were given food parcels and those who did not get food, it is because they were not part of the list, and there is nothing we can do about that,” said Madikane. Additional reporting by Odwa Mkentane

Cape Times