A mother's agony: ‘Everything went wrong...His heart stopped for the last time’

Cape Town - A West Coast family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of their 11-year old son who died in hospital after being taken there to treat a cut sustained at a birthday party. Luka Strydom is believed to have fallen against a pile of braai wood while playing with friends at a birthday party recently.

He reportedly suffered a cut that required stitches and was rushed to hospital where he later died. He was in Grade 6. Luka’s bereaved mother, Eldre Strydom, said she was struggling to make sense of her son’s death. “My heart is in a thousand pieces. He had a silly fall on Sunday against a pile of barbecue wood. There was an ugly cut (from) one piece of wood and we immediately took him to the hospital for stitches. The cut was too deep and they wanted to be safe and then decided to clean it up ... under anesthesia. Everything went terribly wrong in the theatre and there was an incident.

“He was immediately transferred to the Red Cross Hospital but his lungs, brain and heart hurt too much. His heart stopped for the last time on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 12.04pm,” she said. The mother thanked the community for their support. A memorial service for Luka is expected to be held this week.

The family has requested those attending not to bring flowers or gifts, but to make a contribution towards a sports fund. Faiz Willemburg of the Darling Football Club (DFC), where Luka played the position of midfielder, extended their heartfelt condolences to the family. “I remember the first day I met Luka like it was yesterday, those pink cheeks and innocent face... “It feels so unreal that we will never see your face again, your smile, your humble personality.