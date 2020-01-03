A swarm of flies, attracted by the smell of rotting flesh, hovered over his head.
According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, this is what a dog, now called Finley (“white warrior”), had to endure before field officer Sonwabo Sithole and collection officer Adeeb Salie came to his rescue yesterday, after being alerted to his plight by residents of Penlyn Estate, Athlone.
“At first, Finley growled and wanted to bite but when he realised that help had come, he allowed field officer Sithole to untie the rope connected to the chain that kept him prisoner, and load him into our vehicle,” said Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams.
“Finley was brought to our veterinary hospital, where Dr Janelle Maistry tended to his wounds and removed the rope embedded in his neck. Finley had to be placed under anaesthetic for this procedure, and is now on antibiotics and pain-relief medication.”