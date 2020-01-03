A new life for Finley the 'white warrior' rescued from under Athlone bridge









Finley was rescued after being tied up and left under a bridge in Athlone. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – He was tied up and waiting to die under a bridge in Athlone. The rope around his neck cut into his flesh, causing a wound that became badly infected. A swarm of flies, attracted by the smell of rotting flesh, hovered over his head. According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, this is what a dog, now called Finley (“white warrior”), had to endure before field officer Sonwabo Sithole and collection officer Adeeb Salie came to his rescue yesterday, after being alerted to his plight by residents of Penlyn Estate, Athlone. “At first, Finley growled and wanted to bite but when he realised that help had come, he allowed field officer Sithole to untie the rope connected to the chain that kept him prisoner, and load him into our vehicle,” said Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams. “Finley was brought to our veterinary hospital, where Dr Janelle Maistry tended to his wounds and removed the rope embedded in his neck. Finley had to be placed under anaesthetic for this procedure, and is now on antibiotics and pain-relief medication.”

The wound would have to be cleaned regularly until the infection subsided, and then sutured closed.

“Bandages will have to be replaced every time the wound is cleaned. The estimated cost of treatment to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA will be approximately R5 000,” said Abrahams.

“This is not the end of the road for Finley. This is the beginning of his new life. His ordeal has been tragic but his rescue has given him hope in mankind again. Once recovered, we will make sure he gets the best home possible, where he will be loved and cherished as he always should’ve been.”

Anyone with information on the dog’s abandonment can call 021 700 4158/9 during office hours, 083 326 1604 after hours, or email [email protected]

To help Finley, and many others like him, recover and find a loving home, a donation of any amount can be made via https://capespca.co.za/donate/

