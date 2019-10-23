File picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – With the average level for dams supplying Cape Town dropping to just below 80% and the Western Cape standing at 64.1%, there is welcoming news of a couple of rain days from Friday morning. It has been another drier-than-average year in the Western Cape but SA Weather Service forecaster Kate Turner told the Cape Times on Wednesday an "unusual" number of cold fronts for this time of the year is heading towards Cape Town, with rain also predicted in Paarl, Langebaan, Malmesbury, Hermanus, Grabouw, Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

"There is quite a good system that is expected for Friday. Most of the rain will be on Friday morning and then a few showers later in the day during the afternoon," said Turner.

"On Saturday there will be a little bit of rain during the course of the morning, which will clear up quickly. Then a few more rainy days lie ahead on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

"I wouldn't call the rain for this time of the year unusual but it is unusual to have so many cold fronts at this time of the year.