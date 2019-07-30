File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Smile Foundation’s latest fundraiser aims to raise funds to deal with Tygerberg Hospital’s paediatric surgical backlog. The hospital services a massive catchment area and, according to the foundation, it helps cover both the theatre slate as well as logistical costs in getting the children and their guardians to the hospital for their operations.

Hedley Lewis, chief executive at the Smile Foundation, said a R50 donation was all that was needed to change the lives of many. The foundation is running the a “Win a Car” fund-raiser.

“The foundation was founded at the request of Nelson Mandela, an honourable man who believed in the power of community, especially community coming together to help others.

“That’s the idea behind this fundraiser; it is true ubuntu in action. As South Africans, an act of responsible kindness will certainly change the outcome of the lives of children living with facial abnormalities.

“We come together as the Rainbow Nation, being bonded by this act of kindness.

“Your R50 changes not just one life, but the lives of families and future generations to come. It shows that we South Africans care,” Lewis said.

For the fund-raiser, South Africans have been asked to purchase a raffle ticket for R50, which puts them in line to win a 2019 KIA Picanto 1.0 worth R15 5000, or a Family of Five collection of Glenlivet whisky, or a Kindle Oasis.

Full entry details are available at www.smilefoundation.co.za

The raffle draw will take place tomorrow.