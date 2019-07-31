File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A year since Vincent Miller, 67, was shot and killed in his Pelican Park home, his family said they were no closer to finding closure as no one has been arrested. Miller’s widow Thelma, 65, said: “It is devastating for me that they still haven’t caught the guy. They found DNA and fingerprints on the scene.

“There was CCTV footage, but still nothing. It feels like the police are not doing enough to get these criminals.”

On May 17 last year the couple’s son went outside to check on his girlfriend, who was sitting in his car, when four suspects allegedly tried to rob him or steal the vehicle.

Following a narrow escape the son ran into the house to lock the door as his parents were inside.

The couple heard noises and when they went to see what was happening, an intruder allegedly aimed the gun at Thelma. Vincent jumped in front of her and was shot instead, she said.

The criminals then sped off without stealing anything.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana yesterday told the Cape Times: “Please be advised that the case is still under investigation with no new developments to report.”

Thelma has since sold their home, as she kept experiencing flashbacks of her husband’s lifeless body,.

“There are days I can’t even talk about it, my son too.

“He said if he knew they had a gun he would have never called his dad.

“I sold my house for next to nothing and I’m now paying so much rent, but I just could not stop seeing my husband lying in the passage. I could not live in the house.

“How could they do that to a man who did nothing to them?

“He was a very good husband and a very good father. I am a housewife, so he was the sole provider.”

Daughter Rovena Stadler Miller, who lives in Switzerland, said she was concerned for her mom and brother.

“My mother and brother and his daughter went through a lot. What I find sad is that there has been no help or support groups.

“They all need professional help,” Rovena said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times