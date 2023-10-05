A year later, still no justice for slain top cop Charl Kinnear

The report into matters related to top cop Charl Kinnear’s assassination has been concluded following a probe established after a scathing Western Cape High Court judgment. This comes as nearly a year since the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) tabled its finalised report into Kinnear’s murder with little progress made to arrest the officers it is said to have implicated.

Masemola appointed an investigation team following Western Cape High Court judge Daniel Thulare’s judgment, which shone a spotlight on SAPS officers who became involved in organised crime and corrupt dealings with Cape Town gangs. They apparently also “infiltrated the justice system”. Speaking to the media this week, Masemola said: “I was informed last week that they have finalised this investigation and the report is ready. I am yet to take the report and I am yet to decide what action we will take against who. So that is a process we will undertake in due course. But I was informed that the report is ready, I will be briefed and thereafter we will take the necessary action.”

Hearing the development was little comfort to widow Nicolette Kinnear who said Judge Thulare’s judgment “has nothing to do with us”. “Ipid had tabled its report during November last year already where police officers were implicated and strong recommendations were made. We have not been updated on any new developments or new reports at all.

It’s as if they only want to spring into action after Thulare made scathing remarks in his judgment when they have been sitting with the report since last year. “They have made no progress in terms of the Ipid report and in so doing are allowing implicated officers to continue in the service by delaying to take action. This while others have already been allowed to leave the SAPS with no consequences for their involvement and others who are nearing retirement will also leave with no consequence,” said Kinnear. Anti-crime activist Zona Morton claimed Masemola’s decision for a parallel investigation to be conducted after Ipid’s finalised report was to delay justice with the hope that the Kinnear family will run out of steam and give up.

“This is exactly why I had approached advocate Gerrie Nel to take on the matter. This will be to assist the Kinnear family in the culpable homicide case which they have laid against the implicated officers,” said Morton. This week civil rights organisation Cape Forum instructed AfriForum’s private prosecution unit to investigate the murder of Kinnear. Executive chairperson of Cape Forum, Heindrich Wyngaard, said: “The fact that so far there has been little to no progress regarding the disciplinary action by the SAPS in the investigation of the murder of Kinnear, is a terrible shame. The State thereby shows its total lack of executive abilities.”