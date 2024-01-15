Abalone poacher nabbed after high-speed chase

The abalone poaching trade took a knock in two separate operations at the weekend where one suspect was arrested in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) following a high-speed chase and was apprehended with 234 units of abalone. SANParks spokesperson Lauren Clayton said TMNP, Sea, Air, and Mountain (SEAM) special operations rangers successfully intercepted the suspect’s vehicle during a counter-poaching operation.

“The SEAM team pursued a vehicle of suspected abalone poachers in a high-speed car chase, which ended with the suspects crashing their vehicle. Four suspects emerged and ran away in different directions. SEAM pursued one suspect on foot, while other members secured the vehicle. The highly skilled K9 Hailey apprehended the suspect, who was subsequently arrested. Three of the suspects escaped. “Upon inspection of the vehicle, it was discovered to be carrying a substantial quantity of abalone. The seized contraband includes a total of 234 abalone, with 76 shucked and 158 in a whole state. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations into the incident, and the arrested suspects will face charges related to the illegal possession and trafficking of abalone,” said Clayton. Meanwhile, SAPS spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said a 69-year-old man from Pearly Bay, Gansbaai, was arrested by Robertson SAPS on January 13.