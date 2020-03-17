Abused Belmont Park cats Ivy and Pirate rescued from life of misery

Cape Town – Two cats have been rescued from a life of misery at Belmont Park, Kraaifontein, after the Cape of Good Hope SPCA (CoGH) was alerted to their suffering recently. Complaints of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act will be lodged against the owners. The cats were reported to be suffering from severe medical conditions, but when SPCA trainee inspector Carly Jordaan was sent to investigate, she was told by people living at the house that there were no sick or injured cats on the property. Because of the severity of the case, the organisation obtained a court order the next day and returned to the property to do another search. “The case was worse than we had anticipated. Our inspectors found a white cat, now called ‘Ivy’ with a severe eye infection.

"She had serious difficulty breathing and was in the process of dying. We immediately confiscated Ivy and rushed her to a nearby private veterinary clinic for emergency care and treatment.

"Ivy had to be placed on a drip and is still at the clinic receiving treatment before she can be safely transferred to the SPCA Animal Hospital,” spokesperson Belinda Abraham said.

“Upon further investigation, our inspectors found another kitten, now called ‘Pirate’, inside the house. Pirate had a large laceration on the right side of his face and one eye. The inside of Pirate’s mouth was clearly visible, with no skin covering the area.”

Abraham said the owners claimed they had rescued Pirate last month from the streets. However, further evidence showed that Pirate had been in the owner’s care since mid-January and most likely sustained the injuries from a motor vehicle accident.

“Our resident veterinarian Dr Janelle Maistry performed surgery on Pirate to safely remove his eye, eyelids and tear glands as they had sunk deep into the eye socket.

"We are pleased to report that the operation was a success and Pirate is currently healing well,” Abraham said.

The organisation has asked for help for Pirate and Ivy by contributing towards their further care and treatment as well as that of other animals by making a donation at https://capespca.co.za/donate/ or via EFT

