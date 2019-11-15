Abused Cape Town girls to be empowered at inspirational leadership camp









Patric Solomons Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Thirty young girls and women from disadvantaged communities in Cape Town, who share the trauma of being sexually abused, will be empowered at a girls’ leadership camp this weekend. Run by children’s rights organisation Molo Songololo, the camp was established to create a safe space to boost the participants’ confidence and improve personal wellness and coping skills for the challenges they might face in the future. The organisation’s director Patric Solomons said depending on funds, the camp was held two or three times a year. The upcoming event, which will be hosted in Princess Vlei Eco Park from today until Sunday, will see young girls and women from Delft, Atlantis and Khayelitsha attend. “The last one was a boys’ camp and we are hoping to have a mixed gender one in December or January.

“These are all children on their journey of healing after being sexually abused and exploited.

“They have received months of counselling and all the support they needed, so now we get to check their progress.

“The journey of healing can be challenging, even if the incident happened a year ago.

“They come from poor communities with many social ills.

“Many of them are from overcrowded families while others have never camped before, so they get to experience something new,” said Solomons. The organisation aims to show the teenagers what life has to offer and educate them through sports, games and social justice workshops.

“The teenagers open up easily when they are surrounded by people who have been through the same trials and tribulations.

“They learn from each other and share their strengths and weaknesses.

“Through this camp, which has proven to be successful, we have assisted those who decided to drop out of school to go back and educate their families on how they can further support them. They get to believe in themselves and their dreams again,” said Solomons.

He urged parents, the public and the government to continue supporting beneficial youth campaigns.

Molo Songololo also has a campaign for the donation of sanitary towels to underprivileged girls.

To sponsor a camp meal, make food or monetary donations call 021 448 5421 or 082 333 0849.

Email [email protected]

Cape Times