Run by children’s rights organisation Molo Songololo, the camp was established to create a safe space to boost the participants’ confidence and improve personal wellness and coping skills for the challenges they might face in the future.
The organisation’s director Patric Solomons said depending on funds, the camp was held two or three times a year.
The upcoming event, which will be hosted in Princess Vlei Eco Park from today until Sunday, will see young girls and women from Delft, Atlantis and Khayelitsha attend.
“The last one was a boys’ camp and we are hoping to have a mixed gender one in December or January.