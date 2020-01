Abused dog Finley finds happiness with new family









Finley was rescued after being tied up and left under a bridge in Athlone. Cape Town – In a happy ending for Finley the dog, he has gone from being alone, chained and wounded to living with his new family, the Hills. The pup was found tied up under a bridge in Athlone earlier this month, with the rope around his neck cutting into his flesh, causing a wound that became infected. Cape of Good Hope (COGH) SPCA field officer Sonwabo Sithole and collection officer Adeeb Salie came to his rescue after being alerted to his plight by Penlyn Estate residents. Teresa Hills contacted the COGH after coming across Finley’s story on social media. While Finley is happy, he currently has a case of the sniffles.

Hills said yesterday after bringing Finley home and starting to settle in, he was not eating well, became lethargic and had a fever.

“We are hoping to have him back home (today) or Saturday.”

Hills and her husband are from Ireland and moved to South Africa more than four years ago with their rescue dog, which died of old age in May.

“Finley is so cuddly and affectionate. We sat on the sofa last night and he came there and put one paw up, and then the other. Eventually he got on the sofa and we were pushed out of the way for him to get comfortable,” she said.

“Considering everything he’s been through, he is absolutely loving and adorable,” Hills said.

Finley had been taken to the SPCA’s veterinary hospital where Dr Janelle Maistry tended to his wounds and removed the rope embedded in his neck.

Finley had to be placed under anaesthetic for this procedure and was on antibiotics and pain-relief medication.

“Even after being treated at the SPCA, Finley growled and snapped at us for two days before he seemed to realise that this was not the end of the road for him, but rather the beginning of his new life.

“It was beautiful to see the spirit emerging from behind the fear and trauma and, with a lot of love and patience, Finley began to trust again,” said COGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham.

Anyone with information that could lead to the prosecution of Finley’s previous owners can anonymously e-mail [email protected] or call 021 700 4158/9 during office hours or 083 326 1604 after-hours.

Cape Times