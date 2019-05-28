File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – While access to the internet in principle is meant to assist students with their academics, a study by a University of the Western Cape (UWC) professor has found that academics are at the bottom of the list. The study, Digital Media Usage and Prevalence of Internet Addiction among Undergraduate Students in South Africa, surveyed students from various institutions and lead researcher Dr Oghenere Salubi said education was at the bottom of the list when looking at what students used the internet for.

“Over 70% of the respondents made use of the internet daily, with another 25% using it every other day. And while 14.6% of participants spent less than an hour accessing the internet daily, 34.8% spent more than 10 hours online every day.

"On the academic front, on a daily basis, 40% engaged in information surfing for studying, 26.2% engaged in research, and 20.8% spent time looking up reference materials.

"More time was spent communicating, with 71% keeping in touch with friends, 64.4% sending and receiving emails, and 52% making and receiving calls,” Salubi said.

He added that the most time was spent on social networking sites.

“We cannot overstress the issue of internet addiction, it's real, and if we want to save our future, we need to be able to reinvent proper use of these devices.

"This is a very important issue. We are social beings and we need to have meaningful relationships with those close to us.”

Salubi said the study argued that non-academic use of the internet could have a detrimental effect on the life of undergraduate students.

“We know that social media is used but we did not expect academic use to be last. It's not the primary use and that is worrying because it shows that they have difficulty in managing these technologies.

"The balance is very important. Technology is another option in life's menu which is tastier than reality. We need to see technology as something we can use to advance one's personal life, we must be able to guide them and find that perfect balance between life and social media,” Salubi said.

He added that they found that students would often miss meals rather than interrupt the use of the internet.

“A staggering 32% said they very often/always enjoy the excitement of the internet more than spending time with friends in person.”

