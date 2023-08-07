Accused child killer and cultist gets psych bed after being on waiting list more than a year

Accused child killer Daniel Smit has been admitted for psychiatric evaluation after his case was delayed for more than a year. The 57-year-old alleged cultist accused of the kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk in Klawer last year was admitted at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital on Monday.

He also faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said: "Smit appeared in person at Klawer Magistrates Court today (Monday) and his case has been postponed until 6 September 2023. He is expected to be admitted at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation." His case has been delayed for more than a year, awaiting the availability of a bed at the psychiatric facility for a 30-day observation.

Jerobejin’s remains, confirmed through DNA testing, were found at Smit's property after the boy was reported missing. During the investigation human remains - an ear, intestines and a kidney - were found in a sewerage pipe on his Klawer property. Smit confessed through his lawyer that he had murdered the boy, with the motive behind the brutal murder attack being that the boy and his friends had allegedly stolen mangoes at his property.

Jerobejin van Wyk Psychologist CWA van Zyl submitted in her report last year that Smit should be sent for psychiatric evaluation so he may be assessed “for scientific reasons for his horrific act”, which he had allegedly committed as he was “sick and tired of theft, beggars, and disrespect in his community”.