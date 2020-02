Accused in librarian’s murder expected in court again today









Clodine Nuys Picture: Facebook Cape Town – The accused in the murder of Jonkersberg librarian Clodine Nuys is expected to appear in the Great Brak River Magistrate’s Court today. The 24-year-old made a brief appearance in a Mossel Bay court, where the case was transferred. Nuys, 22, was last seen alive a week ago, when she left a friend’s house to go to work. Her body was discovered later that Tuesday evening by an 11-year-old boy during a search. The suspect, who is also a Jonkersberg resident, was arrested last Thursday. Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “The accused briefly appeared today (yesterday).

The case was transferred to the Great Brak River Magistrate’s Court, where the accused will appear again for legal representation.”

On Sunday, Nuys’s family were supported by all the town’s 120 residents.

They held a prayer meeting behind the place where Nuys’s body was found.

The location was adorned with flowers and a white cross in the victim’s honour.

Nuys started working at the library after completing her matric at the Great Brak River Secondary School.

Library and Information Association of South Africa president Nikki Crowster said women remained vulnerable in the female-dominated profession.

“Libraries are integral to the communities that we serve and as such, we cannot be divorced from the ills that occur there.

“We express our outrage at the senseless death of our colleague Clodine Nuys, and call on all in the community to make their voices heard against this act of violence.

“We send condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

Crowster said libraries should partner with organisations to raise awareness about gender-based violence and to continue creating safe spaces.

Cape Times