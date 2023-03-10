Accused paedo, 76, still out on warning as probe continues

Cape Town - Accused paedophile and former teacher, David Price, remains out on warning as the investigation into three indecent assaults, alleged to have been committed by him, are further investigated. The 76-year-old was released on warning on Thursday and expected back in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on May 19, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.

Police previously confirmed Price had been arrested for sexual assault crimes committed between 1984 and 1987. Price had taught at the Western Province Preparatory School in Cape Town, and is accused of sexual assault. He is challenging his extradition to the UK after the UK’s BBC 4 channel aired a programme in which Price was named as one of a number of teachers who sexually abused pupils at some of that country’s most respected boarding schools.

The investigation by Alex Renton, a former pupil at Ashdown House in Sussex, detailed alleged instances of sexual abuse by the teachers. After the BBC programme House of Commons aired and after learning of Price’s intention to challenge his extradition, a South African pupil was prompted to contact local police about his alleged abuse. Price is one of two former teachers implicated in the alleged UK abuse cases and who have been hauled before South African Courts for the crimes.

Iain Wares, 83, had taught maths and was a former rugby coach who now faces similar charges of grooming boy pupils. According to reports, while teaching at Edinburgh Academy in Scotland, Wares admitted he had “urges to touch the students inappropriately and on occasion I did so”. Wares – accused of sexually abusing BBC TV presenter Nicky Campbell and others – is also currently before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for allegedly abusing a Grade 7 pupil at the Rondebosch Boys Prep School during 1988.