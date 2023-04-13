Accused paedophile teacher back in court later this year

Cape Town - Accused paedophile, Iain Wares, who is fighting his extradition to the United Kingdom, will again appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court later this year. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the 83-year-old appeared in court on Thursday where the matter, in which he is facing two counts of indecent assault, was postponed for further investigation.

“An 83-year-old man appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this morning. “He is charged with two counts of indecent assault, which the state alleges he committed in 1988 at a preparatory school in the southern suburbs of Cape Town. “The accused who is out on warning is wanted in the United Kingdom on similar to these but he is busy fighting his extradition to that country,” said Ntabazalila.

His case was postponed to June 6, 2023 for further investigation. Wares and another former teacher, David Price - both facing a range of sexual indecency related charges in the United Kingdom, were named in a BBC documentary, alleging they groomed young boys while teaching at renowned teaching institutions. Price, 76, who had taught at the Western Province Preparatory School in Cape Town, is also accused of sexual assault, and makes his next court appearance on May 19 after his case was also postponed for further investigation.