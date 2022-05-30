Accused Parliament arsonist bail decision imminent

Cape Town – Accused Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will hear his bail application fate on Monday after the Western Cape High Court reheard arguments in his bail application appeal. Mafe, who has been in jail for five months, faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, arson, terrorism and theft.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bail application arguments had to be reheard in the high court on Monday after a split decision earlier this month. On April 25, Judge James Lekhuleni and Judge Daniel Thulare previously heard marathon arguments in the bail application appeal and today Judge Noluthando Nziweni, who had been appointed as the third judge, heard arguments. Judgment is expected at 3pm.

Previously, senior State advocate Mervyn Menigo argued the court a quo having had regard to the evidence and the arguments made by counsel, found that Mafe “had failed to place exceptional circumstances before for the court which in the interests of justice permitted his release on bail”. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila had said Menigo argued Mafe’s application should be dismissed as he “had not advanced any arguments or raised any material misdirection on the facts and law which may lead this court of appeal to a finding that the decision of the ‘bail court’ was ‘wrong’ in terms of Section 65”. According to evidence heard in court, Mafe had been identified via camera footage where he could be seen inside Parliament for 30 hours before his arrest.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Menigo, the “incriminating footage” showed Mafe in a “premeditated fashion” piled boxes in front of the doors of the Old Assembly building before leaving and then returning later and dousing the boxes with petrol and setting them alight. Meanwhile, the case against the terrorism accused and alleged arsonist has been postponed to June 9 after Menigo told the court a final damage to Parliament report would be ready on May 20. He had also previously told the court a crime scene and arson report would be finalised. Cape Times