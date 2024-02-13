Accused serial killer chooses to remain silent

Accused Boland serial killer Johan Williams chose to remain silent and not testify in his defence at the Western Cape High Court on Monday, in a move that left the families of his alleged victims disappointed. Williams elected not to testify in the triple murder case and through his attorney, Jaques du Preez, notified the court that he would not call any witnesses.

This wrapped up the defence’s case on Monday after which Judge Rosheni Allie postponed the matter to Tuesday for final arguments. Judge Allie told State prosecutor Maria Marshall that she may want to submit heads of argument for Tuesday’s matter, but was “not insistent on it”. Fortuin Isaacs, brother of slain Maria Isaacs who was last seen alive on June 16 2018, said they wanted closure but felt like “Williams’ copout was cowardly”.

“We rushed from Malmesbury to get here in time hoping to sit in court and get answers from what he was going to testify. But when we got here and were told that he would not testify, it was like the wind was knocked from our sails again. “All we wanted (was) closure hearing him answer questions that would have been posed to him. But now we will never know,” said Isaacs. “At this point we can only hope for justice.” Mother of slain Chantell Matthyssen said she was “infuriated” that Williams did not take the stand.

“I am angry. He is again stringing us along but I know there will be justice,” said Carol Petersen, adding that Matthyssen’s son had also lost his doting mother. Matthyssen was one of two victims allegedly lured to Wellington by Williams, under the guise of getting them a job but instead allegedly raped and killed them before he buried their bodies in shallow graves in the Boland. Williams faces a total of 20 criminal charges, including three counts of murder, six counts of rape and six counts of kidnapping.