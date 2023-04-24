Accused underworld boss Modack’s case heads to high court

Cape Town - Accused murderer and alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, along with 14 co-accused, will head to the Western Cape High Court next month to face a mountain of criminal charges, including the murder of late top cop, Charl Kinnear. Modack, alongside Zane Kilian, Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Toufeek Brown, Riyaat Gesant, Fagmeed Kelly, Mario Petersen, Jacques Cronje, Petrus Visser, Jannick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies, Ashley Tabisher, Yaaseen Modack, Mogamat Adiel Mukudam and Ricardo Anthony Morgan, is accused of conducting criminal activities under what the State described as the “Modack Enterprise”, conducting operations from December 2017 until January 2021.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the matter was transferred to the Western Cape High Court where the accused would make their first appearance on May 5, 2023. Kinnears widow, Nicolette Kinnear, said: “As a family we are elated that finally, finally the case has been transferred. “There’s been blood, sweat and many tears behind the scenes. Having to sit there and listen...

“And I know the trial is going to be difficult, listening to how pure evil beings plotted to kill my husband and us as a family. “What ‘killed me the past few months is the entitlement that the accused feel they have. “Our justice system gives accused so many rights. No empathy or compassion is shown to the victims – families of these hideous crimes.

“(The) accused are allowed to play the system like a fiddle,” said Kinnear. Tabisher’s wife, René Tabisher, said she was relieved the case was gaining momentum. “It will definitely be the case of the millennium as many in SAPS and government are implicated and are bound to be exposed.

“Corruption will be pointed out,” said Tabisher. Anti-crime activist and whistle-blower, Colin Arendse, said: “It is a travesty of justice that the Kinnear family had to wait two and a half years for the case involving the murder of Colonel Charl Kinnear to finally reach the doors of the high court. “There are still several unanswered questions and police management's captured silence on the alleged criminal acts of the crime intel rogue unit that Kinnear exposed may still come back to haunt our government.”