Accused wife-killer Ashley October to remain behind bars as high court date looms

CAPE TOWN - Accused wife killer Ashley October and his co-accused Taswill van der Rheede will be heading to the high court after the matter was postponed on Thursday morning. October and Van der Rheede are accused of the murder of Charlene October, the ex-wife of Ashley.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case against the two men, both in custody, was postponed to March 10 for a high court date. October, alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder, recently had his bail application denied after the State opposed it and Elim residents signed petitions against it. A sister of Charlene, who did not want to be named, said they were relieved that the case was progressing and that the matter was heading to high court.

“The hurt remains because one is reminded and shocked back to reality that this happened to my sister. We are steadfast and believe that justice will be served. “It was bittersweet when we heard that October was also denied bail. (We are) happy that justice is being served but why did it have to be this way? Why did my sister have to lose her life?” said the sister. Charlene was found murdered in her home on July 12, the tuckshop (run and manned by Ashley) on her home premises was ransacked while her granddaughter, who she had been taking care of overnight, was spared during the attack.