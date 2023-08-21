Achmad Cassiem’s role in the Struggle remembered

Anti--apartheid icon Achmad Cassiem has been remembered as a revolutionary and visionary who had a passion for teaching and learning. Cassiem was honoured at the Ottery Islamic Society Hall (Masjidul Fatgh) in Old Strandfontein Road, Ottery on Sunday.

The former high school teacher, PAC activist and Robben Island prisoner died last month after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January. Speaking at the commemoration, Professor Mahmoud Patel said: “Imam Cassiem was principled as an educator. His contribution for a just and educated world will never be forgotten. Imam Cassiem was a revolutionary not an activist. Imam Cassiem was a significant figure in education. He was our teacher. His educational approach aims to empower the one seeking knowledge and education. Education is the catalyst for us to start thinking about changing the world in that way.”

PAC President Mzwanele Nyhontso, Sheik Shuaib Booley and Mthuthuzeli Mama were among those attending the commemoration service of the founder of the Qibla Movement, former Robben Island prisoner and Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) member, Imam Achmad Cassiem. Picture: Ian Landsberg / African News Agency (ANA) ANC Member of Parliament for Greater Athlone, Faiez Jacobs said: “Cassiem’s memory should be commemorated. He was indeed a revolutionary, a teacher and mentor. He stood for equality and justice. I stand with the call that his story must be told, and his memory and legacy must be shared with the new generation. Imam Cassiem was an ideologue, visionary and revolutionary, who was unwavering in his pursuit for liberation and justice for all. He coined many slogans and sayings for example, justice before Peace, every day is a good day to learn and everyday is a good day to die.”