ActionSA warns Multi-Party Charter members

The party’s national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, penned a strong missive this week against parties that go out of the MPC and promise to work with the ANC.

In a confidential letter to the signatories of the MPC declaration, Beaumont said there had been incidences of parties in the MPC making various public utterances expressing their willingness to consider governance arrangements with the ANC after the May 29 elections.

On the back of some of the recent polls which have indicated a sharp decline in support for the ANC, some parties, including the DA, have been indirectly associated with possible working arrangements with the ANC after the elections.

“ActionSA has noted these utterances and raised an official objection within the process of the MPC given that Section 7(1)(2) of our signed charter agreement expressly prohibits any party to entertain any working arrangement or governing arrangements with the ANC.