ActionSA warns Multi-Party Charter members

ActionSA issued a strong message to party leaders who are part of the Multi-Party Charter (MPC).
The party’s national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, penned a strong missive this week against parties that go out of the MPC and promise to work with the ANC.
In a confidential letter to the signatories of the MPC declaration, Beaumont said there had been incidences of parties in the MPC making various public utterances expressing their willingness to consider governance arrangements with the ANC after the May 29 elections.
On the back of some of the recent polls which have indicated a sharp decline in support for the ANC, some parties, including the DA, have been indirectly associated with possible working arrangements with the ANC after the elections.
“ActionSA has noted these utterances and raised an official objection within the process of the MPC given that Section 7(1)(2) of our signed charter agreement expressly prohibits any party to entertain any working arrangement or governing arrangements with the ANC.
“The objection raised by the ActionSA against these utterances has reminded our partners that ActionSA only became a signatory of the MPC on the condition that such declaration be made by all parties so that we can assure South Africans no vote for one of our parties could ever be used to keep the ANC in government,” Beaumont said.
The Multi-Party Charter is a pre-election agreement that aims to challenge the three-decade rule of the ANC as well as the recent rise of the EFF, and to present a united front against them in the forthcoming general elections.
The charter is made up of ActionSA, the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), the United Independent Movement (UIM), the Spectrum National Party (SNP), the African Christian Democratic Party and the Independent South African National Civic Organisation.
ActionSA says it will be confusing for South Africans to hear parties belonging to the charter aligning themselves with the ANC following their promise to live by the declaration of the charter.
Cape Times