Cape Town – Community activist and salon owner Chante Herries is a step closer to making her dream of winning Miss Drag Queen SA come true. Standing in her way is financial assistance to reach her ambitious goal.

Herries has been lauded for training women in Parkwood, who are in rehabilitation after being abused or who are recovering from drug addiction, in hairdressing skills.

Herries will come up against nine other finalists in the competition, which takes place at the Pretoria City Hall on October 4.

The competition features models from across the country and this is the second year Herries has entered.

She needs about for shoes, make-up, an evening gown, swimwear, a national costume and a hair wig. This is besides the costs of her flights and accommodation.

“I am very excited. I see myself as a community activist and role model to so many people, not only in my community but in society generally.

"I want to make a difference not only in my community but in South Africa as a whole. I want this project to go bigger and be a voice for the voiceless. This pageant is my platform to grow my initiative,” she said.

As for her costume on the big night, she says: “It’s a secret, I want to surprise everyone, but I’ll share a little. I want to wear bird colours, animal colours and cloud colours - different animals that represent our beautiful country.

"I love birds because of the journey they take, like human beings. I am a bird flying through my journey and I am going to wow the crowd.”

Herries recently made headlines for the unique work she does in her community.

Her project, called Heavenly Hands, trains women living in a safe house in hairdressing skills, life skills and beauty therapy.

“Miss Drag also has a beauty with a purpose project and this is basically my project, my purpose, my calling, and I thank God.

"It’s something I love doing. Heavenly Hands is something I have been planning since last year but I first wanted to get my trade certificate in hairdressing because it would enable me to teach. A few months ago I got it and could not wait to start my project.

“I come out of a drug infested house. My mother, father and siblings were on drugs, as well as many of my LGBTQA+ friends.

"Staying in a community where drugs are really taking over, it is so sad for me watching people throw away their lives when they have so much potential to live better lives.

"I believe every woman should be independent, to be role models. If I can change one person’s life, I will make such a huge difference.”

To assist Herries, contact her on 071 672 8483 or [email protected]