Cape Town – Rhino preservation campaigner Francois Myburgh will embark on his fifth walk to raise awareness about rhino poaching and relocate two young rhinos to a farm in South Africa. The 28-year-old founder of non-profit organisation Walk for Rhino’s embarks on his 3 000km fundraising Rhino Walk 2019 from Green Point to Alldays, Limpopo, on June 1. He is scheduled to complete his trek by August 31.

Hoping for donor support for the venture, Myburgh, whose previous charity walks included three 100km walks in 2014/15 and an 3870km epic in 2017, said: "The main concern of Walk for Rhino’s is to save the rhino from being extinct. This is my way of putting the focus and attention back on the rhino, which is being poached on a daily basis.”

His walk would raise funds for his NPO to buy two rhinos, Annie and Zac, from Zimbabwe at the end of this year and accommodate the pair on a private farm, said Myburgh.

The two, and others that the organisation purchases, would belong to the public and not his NPO, said Myburgh, who aimed to raise R11 million by the end of this year for the initiative.

“Our mission is to increase the rhino population and keep them safe from poachers and trophy hunters.

“If we do not take a stand against the poachers then there will be no rhinos left for our next generations to see. That is a very scary thought.

“I am doing this for the survival of Annie and Zac. The future of our rhinos lies in our hands.

“We hope to reach a total of 100 rhinos on the farm by 2030. This project will also create job opportunities for about 150 employees by 2030,” he added.

Anyone wanting to contribute, sponsor or donate to the cause or the walk, with accommodation, food and beverages, shoes, backpack, warm clothing, etc, can visit the Walk for Rhino’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/wfrhinos.

Myburgh can be contacted on 076 827 2115 or 011 762 9090, via WhatsApp at 065 839 8170 or through email: [email protected]

Donations to PayFast https://www.payfast.co.za/donate/go/francois myburgh

