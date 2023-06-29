Activists and family of girl, 9, hand over memorandum on ‘abuse’

The family of a girl allegedly sexually molested by a peer at her Grassy Park primary school were joined by gender-based violence activists who handed over a memorandum of demands to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Wednesday. The memorandum demanded the department take steps to protect the girl while her alleged perpetrator was still at the school.

“We would like the WCED to account for their lack of action towards the nine-year-old victim in ensuring her safety as set out in the Bill of Rights of our Constitution. “We request that the 11-year-old perpetrator be assessed for two reasons, namely, to test his accountability as defined in the Criminal Procedure Act in the sections dealing with offenders the ages of 7 and 14 years, and to address and try to remove any behavioural issues that might exist,” read the memorandum. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the memorandum was received. She said the accused boy was assessed.

“The WCED has provided extensive assistance to the school and the learners in this matter. Contact was made with the parents as soon as the matter was reported to the WCED special support team and the necessary processes instituted. “As part of the risk assessment of learners, the WCED psychologist and social worker team would look at the history of specific behaviour patterns and past interventions as this would inform individual support plans. “I can confirm that the assessment findings did not justify the district to recommend the removal or transfer of any learner from the school,” she said.

The girl’s mother, who can’t be named for the protection of the child, said her daughter was traumatised and did not want to return to school. “I would be lying if I said she is doing well, she is not doing well at all. The child is seeing a counsellor. She now even wets the bed at night and fights in her sleep. She has become very very clingy and always wants me close by; it’s the trauma of what was done to her,” said the mother.