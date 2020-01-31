Activists picket on dangers of coal mining at Cape Town conference









The 15th Annual Southern African Coal Conference is taking place at The Westin Hotel. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Environmental activists and representatives of mining-affected communities met delegates at the Annual Southern African Coal Conference at The Westin hotel with bags of coal and placards that read “coal kills”. Activist group Extinction Rebellion Cape Town has slammed the two-day conference, which is set to discuss the future of mining, processing and trading, for turning a blind eye to the dangers of coal and its effect on communities. Keynote speakers expected to address the conference include the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, and Seriti Resources chief executive Mike Teke. “Both have indicated on numerous occasions that coal in South Africa is meant to stay. They seem deaf and blind towards international developments and warnings,” Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Jade Vester said. The group said representatives of mining-affected communities travelled from as far as Newcastle to give first-hand reports on how the coal industry had impacted their lives.

“Coal causes the premature death of thousands of people in South Africa who live in communities near coal-fired power plants.

"When coal is burnt it releases a number of airborne toxins and pollutants, including mercury, lead, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulates, and various other heavy metals. Health impacts can range from asthma to breathing difficulties and brain damage,” said Vester.

Mantashe’s spokesperson, Natie Shabangu, said the department’s participation at the conference formed part of its ongoing engagements with various stakeholders to promote South Africa as a key investment destination for mining.

“The department is on record that the coal sector should continue to invest in clean-coal technology in order to mitigate the effects of climate change. In line with the country’s Integrated Resource Plan, coal - which the country has in abundance - continues to form a key part of South Africa’s energy mix.”

The Westin general manager Leon Meyer said while they provided space for the conference, this did not indicate any endorsement or support for a group or organisation using their venue.

