Activist group Extinction Rebellion Cape Town has slammed the two-day conference, which is set to discuss the future of mining, processing and trading, for turning a blind eye to the dangers of coal and its effect on communities.
Keynote speakers expected to address the conference include the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, and Seriti Resources chief executive Mike Teke.
“Both have indicated on numerous occasions that coal in South Africa is meant to stay. They seem deaf and blind towards international developments and warnings,” Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Jade Vester said.
The group said representatives of mining-affected communities travelled from as far as Newcastle to give first-hand reports on how the coal industry had impacted their lives.