Activists slam exclusive crime meeting held with DA’s Ian Cameron

Crime activists have lambasted the City and local government for “once again overlooking those on the ground” after a recent meeting relating to crime issues in red-zone areas when anti-crime activist Ian Cameron – now a DA parliamentary candidate – was exclusively invited to the sit-down. The City, however, has defended its actions following the meeting in which discussions around crime fighting and plans to “fix policing” were points of discussion.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith, in a social media post, said he met with Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen as well as Cameron where information related to the ShotSpotter technology was discussed. “If we are going to fix policing in South Africa, we bring together those that truly understand the needs of our community and we work on improving our plan even further,” said Smith. Cameron was recently announced as one of the DA’s candidates to stand for election to Parliament and the nine provincial legislatures, after leaving the police watchdog and civil rights organisation Action Society.

Manenberg anti-crime activist and whistle-blower Roegshanda Pascoe –now living in witness protection after being a witness in a notorious gang murder trial – said Cameron was appointed to silence activists like herself. “We have been fighting crime for decades in our areas. For me, the greatest concern is that lives should not be pitted against political agendas and point-scoring. Smith and Allen must say why my house could not be allocated outside of Manenberg and why are my children still living there. “With the ShotSpotter, where a shooting happened, where my children had to lie on the floor on the morning of Eid due to shootings – they experienced trauma all over again. Where were they? “Cameron gets the resources and the support but we that have been doing this for years have not, because we will not be politically led. That is the reality of our people,” said Pascoe.

Director of anti-gun violence organisation Ceasefire Hanover Park, Craven Engel, said he was perturbed by community specialists like himself being excluded from such engagements despite having conducted extensive research over the past decade relating to gun violence. “I have no idea how (the City and local government) are operating now and why they are excluding people like myself who do have the understanding of social crime prevention and how to stop epidemics of gun violence in this regard. They sometimes just contact us just to keep us in the loop, but there are no discussions held with the City. “We have been cut off from the ShotSpotter as well, so we don’t have access to the ShotSpotter any more. We are currently using our own app for gunfire detection in the area so that we can respond,” said Engel.

Probed about how Cameron was invited to a round-table discussion, in the absence of other longstanding anti-crime activists, the City’s Eckardt Winks said: “Cameron has a reputation for being critical of community safety and has an extended record of identifying areas of policing requiring specific or improved action, besides his obvious passion of tackling GBV. Our Public Emergency Contact Centre has recorded a constant increase to call outs relating to assault and domestic violence.” On whether a follow-up meeting would be held with the affected communities or any similar briefing with community activists, Winks said a “first meeting” should be scheduled. “Before a follow-up meeting can be scheduled, a ‘first meeting’ will need to be scheduled. With our officials continuously using the validated ShotSpotter report analysis, changes have already been effected in the past, in order to improve the outcome.”

Cameron said he asked to have a sit-down with Smith so the ShotSpotter technology could be explained to him. “I’m a firm supporter of the whole devolution idea and especially the City speaking about the use of technology and it was fantastic to see how it works in some parts. “It was just a question from my side to see how it works. If organisations want formal briefings, they should ask,” said Cameron.