Activities to resume at CPUT after violent student protests

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) was expected to open its residence doors for students next week following an abrupt evacuation amid violent protest actions. The call for students to return on June 2 to their respective residences and for the resumption of academic activities came as student leaders from universities across the country issued an ultimatum to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme over funding concerns.

Mid-year exams at some of the tertiary institutions were also expected to begin next week. CPUT was the most recently affected by violence, having been forced to shut down campus activities. The university’s spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, said initially the student recess period was expected to start on June 24, however, it was brought forward and began on Wednesday.

It would end next Friday and all students were expected back by then. “A task team representing the academic project was tasked with presenting a plan for the most effective and beneficial return to campus for both staff and students. After deliberating on a range of scenarios presented to sectors of the CPUT community, senate and exco of council have given final approval,” said Kansley. Teaching and learning activities would continue from June 5 and mid-year assessments were expected to start on June 17. UCT’s Department of Students Affairs said its mid-year exam would end on June 15.

“Various departments, including the Department of Student Affairs, Properties and Services and the Registrar’s Office, have collaborated in planning the logistical arrangements for the upcoming exam period. “The Campus Protection Services (CPS) officers will be onsite at various venues for the duration of the examination period. For evening sessions, additional CPS officers will be deployed along the routes from the examination venues to the shuttle stops and parking areas.” UCT said measures including backup power generation capacity were also in place.