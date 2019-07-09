Coach Stuart Baxter and Bongani Zungu celebrate SA’s win over Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Gavin Barker BackpagePix

Cape Town – Three local children have been selected to lead some of the world’s best football players on to the pitch during the ongoing 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this month. The selected children from Cape Town are Jaylon Julie, Sue-Ellen Whites and Chanelle Fisher, while two others, Aviwe Bunyonyo and Nontobeko Vilana from Durban, were also selected.

The children were identified through Visa’s Unstoppable Stories campaign for Total Afcon2019, which called on children from South Africa to share their stories and inspirations of what makes them or their heroes unstoppable.

The Unstoppable Stories campaign was launched in April to give South African children a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk some of the world’s most recognised players on to the pitch at the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations

Each player escort, along with a parent or guardian, embarked on a three-day trip to Cairo, Egypt this month and will walk the players on to the pitch during a quarter-final match at Al Salam Stadium.

Visa’s Corporate Communications director for South and Southern Africa, Lesego Charlie said: “Congratulations to the lucky winners who will get the opportunity to take part in the Player Escort Programme at the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

“For a young football fan, it’s an unforgettable experience to escort a world-famous player on to the pitch in front of millions of spectators.

“The entries we’ve received for the Unstoppable Stories campaign have shown us the scale of talent, passion and determination that South African children possess.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this experience and witness the happiness and joy that the campaign has brought to the winning children. We wish them the best of luck in Cairo.”

Aviwe said: “Walking into the stadium, hand in hand with one of my football heroes, is a dream come true.”

Aviwe’s mother, Banothile Bunyonyo, said the opportunity would leave an indelible print in her daughter’s life and give fuel to her dreams.

“It’s a huge honour to lead a famous football player on to the pitch, particularly at a prestigious tournament like the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

“We’re extremely excited about our trip to Cairo, which I’m sure will be a memorable experience,” she said.