AfrikaBurn among large-scale events to fall victim to coronavirus

Cape Town – As the number of South Africans diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to climb, large and small-scale events have been cancelled, or hang in the balance as fears grow of the virus’s spread. Those who are sick or have been potentially exposed to an infectious agent, have been advised to not compete in or attend events. Reinforcing social distancing and hygiene-first practices have also been prioritised. * This year’s Two Oceans Marathon has been cancelled, organisers announced yesterday. “Following an emergency meeting of board members of the Two Oceans Marathon on Saturday, it was unanimously decided that all Two Oceans Marathon events scheduled for April 8-11 would be cancelled,” they said in a statement.

* espAfrika announced the postponement of this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival for the foreseeable future as a public health precautionary measure.

The festival was scheduled for March 27 and 28 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. For refunds on hospitality packages, contact the espAfrika hotline on 021 671 0506 or email [email protected]

* Popular festival AfrikaBurn, set to be held from April 27 to May 3, has also been cancelled.

“We’ve had to make this difficult decision out of a duty of care to our global community at this time before the many crews working on projects invest any further funds, resources and love in this year’s event.

"None of this could be allowed to proceed in good conscience, knowing that we could be sending our people down a long bumpy road towards a destination that could turn out to be a mirage, or a health and safety disaster,” organisers said.

* Organisers have cancelled the 2020 Absa Cape Epic. The event was due to start yesterday on Table Mountain and end on March 22 in Paarl after travelling to Ceres, Tulbagh and Wellington.

The event’s medical partner, Mediclinic, and most sponsors including Absa, have supported the decision.

* The Fugard Theatre announced a suspension of operations from March 29 to June 1 following the completion of the Master Harold And The Boys run and scheduled Moffie screenings.

Fugard Theatre general manager and producer Lamees Albertus said: “The safety and well-being of our artists, audiences and staff remain our number one priority.

“In an effort to help contain the spread of Covid-19, we have also made the decision to postpone the world premiere of Athol Fugard and Paula Fourie’s new play, Concerning the Life of Babyboy Kleintjies, scheduled to open at the Adam Small Theatre Complex on April 16.”

* The World Football Summit, set for March 17 and 18, has been postponed. European governing body UEFA has postponed Champions League and Europa League matches. Football in England, Italy, Spain and France, as well as several other leagues, has been suspended until April.

* World Rugby announced that the Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament, which was due to be played in Stellenbosch on March 28 and 29, has been postponed.

Organisers said: “The health and safety of participating teams, tournament event staff and spectators is our highest priority.

“This proactive decision has been taken to help protect the global rugby community.”

* African Fashion International called off the final day of AFI FashionWeek due to the threat of the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday’s shows could only be viewed on social media as per the normal schedule. All tickets for cancelled shows will also be refunded via Webtickets.

* The Over-50s Cricket World Cup, staged in and around Cape Town, has been cancelled with immediate effect because of the coronavirus.

The organising committee took the decision during the course of the third round of matches, which was abandoned after the first innings.

Cape Times