Another dead whale, allegedly caught in an octopus trap, being towed in to Miller’s Point last week. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Environment, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Barbra Creecy has been lauded for her swift action in suspending exploratory fishing for octopus along the False Bay coast with immediate effect. The coast recently experienced a third entanglement and second fatality of a whale as a result of octopus fishing. Following consultations with operators in the False Bay area, Creecy announced the suspension.

AfriOceans Conservation Alliance, one of South Africa's long-standing ocean-focused non-profit organisations based in False Bay, congratulated Creecy.

AfriOceans chief executive Lesley Rochat said: “We were shocked at the recent loss of these two whales, given their death is linked to the highly destructive practice of removing keystone species like octopus from the inshore environment a practice continuing for 17 years without any environmental risk assessments or stock assessments being available.

“I have had the privilege of photographing and swimming with both humpback whales and Bryde’s whales.

“To be in the presence of this magnificent gentle giant is a humbling and life-changing experience, which I will never forget.

“That this highly intelligent and graceful animal, which gives birth to one calf after a pregnancy of 11 months, should come to our shores after travelling up to 25 000km a year, only to die a slow and cruel death by drowning is devastating and an unacceptable loss.”

The Dyer Island Conservation Trust said it had, together with other concerned organisations and individuals, raised this issue with the government over the past few years, to no avail, and it was interesting that only a public outcry had had the desired effect.

Trust chief executive Wilfred Chivell said: “Well done to all those involved who have been pushing for this closure for the past few years, and to all those who signed the petition.

“We commend Minister Creecy for taking a stand. Only a few were in fact benefiting from this industry, while whales paid the price.

“South Africa is against whale hunting yet has allowed these unnecessary deaths for too long. We will continue to fight for the protection of our environment, and we do hope the same attention will be given to the matter of long-lining vessels that are harming our marine ecosystems.”

Parkscape meanwhile has questioned how, given the notable intelligence of octopi, whether this fishing was ethically defensible?

Cape Times