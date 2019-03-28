A group of 21 children from Manenberg collected 40 bags of trash at the Milnerton beach earlier this week while learning about pollution of the sea. Photo: Monika Rosenkranz

Cape Town – A group of Manenberg children paid tribute to murdered 10-year-old Charnelle McCrawl after collecting 40 bags of trash at Milnerton beach earlier this week. The team of 21 children from the Manenberg Aftercare Centre did a clean-up of the shore near Lagoon beach while learning about pollution.

Manenberg Aftercare Centre vice- treasurer Professor Bernd Rosenkranz said: “The children collected cigarette butts, paper and plastic pieces, styrofoam, glass pieces and bottles, plastic food bags, caps and bottles, plastic straws and metal beverage cans in their bags, but also carried away large items such as shabby parts of beach chairs.”

The young people were led by supervisors Ricardo Cupido, Megan Cupido, Brendan Adams and Bernadette Hess.

Charnelle’s body was found at a dam in Manenberg in 2017 after she went missing. Her uncle, Carlo de Kock, was recently convicted of her rape and murder at the Western Cape High Court after entering into a plea agreement with the State.

“After the beach cleaning, some of the children picked up small stones, which they later painted as decoration for the grave of their friend Charnelle whose birthday would have been on Tuesday,” Rosenkranz said.

The winning team, who collected the largest amount, were congratulated and everyone who participated in the beach cleanup enjoyed a lunch.

“Thereafter, there was ample time for ball games, sand castle building and other sunny beach activities before the buses brought them all back to Manenberg. This has been an exciting day for all the children.

The Manenberg Aftercare Centre, founded in 2010, provides a caring, stimulating and safe environment for 150 children on four afternoons a week, and all the children receive a nutritious meal.

