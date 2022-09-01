AG cleared of corruption allegations, as an executive faces the music

Cape Town – An executive in the Office of the Auditor General South Africa (Agsa) has landed himself in hot water over allegations that Auditor General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke was corrupt. On Thursday, Agsa said in a statement Maluleke had asked for an independent legal review after chief people officer (CPO) Mlungisi Mabaso accused her of “corrupt, unprofessional and unethical conduct” in a meeting in July.

Story continues below Advertisement

The watchdog body said Mabaso also allegedly wanted financial settlement in exchange for not making the allegations public. However, Maluleke reported Mabaso’s conduct, along with the allegations he had made against her, to Deputy AG Vonani Chauke, who instituted an independent legal review by law firm Bowmans. “The legal opinion into the legality of the transactions and decisions made by Ms Maluleke has since been concluded, and has found no merit in the allegations that the AG’s conduct amounted to corruption or unprofessional, unethical behaviour,” the statement said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Agsa said the investigation into the conduct of Mabaso has led to charges of gross misconduct against him and a disciplinary process. “The CPO is on precautionary suspension until the completion of the disciplinary inquiry, which will be chaired by an independent senior counsel appointed for this purpose. “He is expected to appear before the disciplinary committee before the end of September 2022.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Agsa also said Chauke would upon completion of the process, implement the appropriate action and report through the established accountability structures at their disposal. Chauke said there were standard procedures through which staff or the public could raise any good faith concerns about Agsa’s decision-making. Maluleke said the allegations were of a serious nature and should not be taken lightly.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have adopted a stance that if we are to add value to strengthen the systems of integrity, transparency, accountability and performance in public institutions, we must hold ourselves to the same standards, or better yet, lead by example in demonstrating an ongoing commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability and performance. “This does not mean we are infallible, but it means we must be accountable and open to learning and correction,” she said. Maluleke also said they would study the report from the law firm and consider any recommendations of strengthening their processes and governance.