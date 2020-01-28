This followed a police statement in which spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the warning stemmed from an increase in the number of reported muggings of people stopping to buy grapes at Sandhills GG Camp informal settlement.
“In most incidents the motorists stop with the intention to just buy grapes and criminals rob them of their belongings such as cellular phones and cash,” said Rwexana.
De Doorns, along the N1, became a notorious crime hot spot last year after a number of trucks were looted allegedly by residents who opportunistically attacked truck drivers to steal their cargo.
One truck driver was killed when a rock was thrown through his windshield.