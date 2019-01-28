File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana has turned to the Western Cape High Court to halt disciplinary proceedings against suspended deputy director-general Siphokazi Ndudane and two other senior officials. Zokwana’s move came after director-general Mike Mlengana had “defied” his order to stop the proceedings against the acting chief director of the marine living resource fund, Nazima Parker, and then acting chief director of monitoring, control and surveillance, Thembalethu Vico.

They faced disciplinary hearings for their alleged involvement in “illegal and unlawful” action.

Ndudane maintained her innocence and that she was the victim of a smear campaign.

In the court papers which the Cape Times has seen, Zokwana sought an order interdicting the disciplinary processes against Ndudane and other high-ranking officials, which he claimed was ignored by Mlengana.

Zokwana cites pending investigations by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), the Hawks and the office of the public protector (PP), meaning that the matter was out of the department’s hands.

“Given that the eighth to 10th respondent (NDPP, Hawks and PP) is actively involved in investigating this matter, it is my prerogative to embark on the protective disclosure and provide the necessary protection disclosure (PD).

"The ruling of the second respondent (Mlengana) is fatal and the disregard for the protection afforded by the PD, in continuing with the disciplinary hearing, is to the occupational detriment of the fifth and sixth (Parker and Vico) respondents.”

The application states Parker’s lawyers said they require “top secret documents” to defend their client and applied to the Minister of Police but had not yet received a response.

The Protected Disclosures Act introduced provisions for employees to report unlawful or irregular conduct by employers and fellow employees while providing protection. Zokwana had informed Mlengana of his decision to enforce the PD in a documented dated January 10.

In response, in a document dated January 11, Mlengana acknowledged receipt, saying that to constitute occupational detriment an action of “whistle-blowing” must precede the action and that legislation accords him powers to discipline.

