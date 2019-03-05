Kendra Britnell Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A 13-year-old Mowbray girl diagnosed with cerebral palsy has shaved off her hair to donate it to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa), who will use it to create wigs for people who have cancer. This is the fourth time Kendra Britnell has supported Cansa by cutting her hair, according to her mother, Samantha Britnell.

“Kendra is a happy, kind and motivated little girl who always tries her best and stays positive despite the challenges she faces daily due to her disability.”

Cerebral palsy is a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone and posture.

Britnell said she delivered the hair to the Cansa centre in Mowbray yesterday.

“Kendra wants to give hope to the people with cancer who have no hair as a result of chemotherapy treatment. At age five she donated her ponytail to Cansa.

"The idea of the big chop came from her. She hopes that she can inspire others to do the same thing and make somebody else happy.

“Kendra is one of the most loving and gentle-natured souls you will ever meet,” said her mother.

Cansa held its 16th annual Cansa Shavathon at some of the country’s shopping centres at the weekend.

The initiative was started to embrace solidarity or support for cancer patients.

It is aimed at creating awareness for the public to participate and show support for cancer patients and survivors by shaving or colouring their hair or paying a bailout fee to raise much-needed funds to be donated to Cansa in its fight against the condition.

The minimum hair length to donate to Cansa is 25cm.

For details visit www.cansa.org.za

Cape Times