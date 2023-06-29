Airbnb visits increase as trade looks to boost business

While Airbnb visits in the country continued to be on the increase, the Department of Tourism says it has no plans concerning regulating the sector. The department was responding to the Cape Times on the progress of the government in regulating Airbnbs.

In April, the Tourism Amendment Bill read that short-term home rentals would be legislated under the Tourism Act, empowering the Minister of Tourism to determine the threshold regarding the short-term home rentals. “Please note that the Department of Tourism has no policy proposals or regulations planned for Airbnb specifically,” the department said. StatsSA recently released data showing that income from tourist accommodation increased by 30.9% year-on-year in April 2023.

According to StatsSA, hotels made up 31.3% of the increase, while “other” accommodation contributed 33.7%. Airbnb, meanwhile, has called for a clear national framework for the regulation of short-term rentals. It also wants the establishment of an online national registration system with rules that distinguish between professional and non-professional activity.

Airbnb’s regional lead in Middle East Africa, Velma Corcoran, said the Airbnb platform helped anyone, anywhere, to become a tourism entrepreneur. “As living costs continue to rise, we want to work together with the government to help more South Africans to participate in tourism, particularly historically disadvantaged people. “We’re continuing to invest in programmes such as the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy, that support a more inclusive tourism economy, but the private sector alone cannot solve the historic inequality challenges facing South Africa.

“Now is the time to establish a clear set of rules for short-term rentals in South Africa that create a more inclusive and sustainable industry, and enable more people, in more places, to benefit from tourism,” said Corcoran. Meanwhile, Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger, said tourism contributed significantly to the economy of the province. “The Western Cape Government works closely with stakeholders in the sector to promote the province as a destination of choice.