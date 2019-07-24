Amina Okpara Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Fraud-accused Al Noor Orphanage owner Amina Okpara was granted bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Regarded a flight risk by the State, she was freed on R5 000 bail. Magistrate Reaz Khan, who said the State had provided "very little evidence" to prove that Okpara was a flight risk, ordered Okpara to hand in her passports and identity documents to the court.

She has to report to the Maitland police station twice a week and was warned not to visit Home Affairs or go close to the airport or interfere with witnesses.

Okpara is also the holder of two South African passports, one of which her lawyer said had expired, and held a Cameroon passport under the name Adeline Funguh Mankaa. According to Home Affairs, she had four different names and was married to four different men at the same time.

The 47-year-old mother of two was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly stealing donations and funding provided to the Woodstock orphanage. She also faces three counts of contravention of the immigration act and a charge of fraud.

After the Hawks sting operation on June 14, the orphanage was shut down two days later and 17 children removed by the Department of Social Development.

Okpara is accused of redirecting donor funds destined for the welfare of the children and centre operation into her bank accounts.

In 2015, Okpara was found guilty of forgery and fraud when she applied for a loan at Capitec. She was handed a three-year imprisonment sentence suspended for five years by the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

With the suspended sentence still hanging over her head, Okpara was again arrested and charged with fraud. She allegedly conspired to commit fraud with Home Affairs officials in Pretoria to solemnise her marriage.

In an affidavit, Okpara said her health was in a dire state and in June 2017 she suffered a brain haemorrhage and consequently a stroke. She also told the court she suffers from high blood pressure.

Al Noor's facility manager Nkululeko Mboniswa, 26, will appear in court in September again on two charges of assault, sexual assault and the sexual grooming of a child.